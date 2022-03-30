DENVER (KDVR) — The main storm system has exited Colorado. Overall turning drier today but there will be residual wrap-around rain and snow showers for some places. Denver and I-25 could see an afternoon rain shower. Temperature highs will be in the 40s.

Forecast wind gusts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

40 mph wind gusts will move through Denver and the Front Range around 3 p.m. Then winds relax.

Thursday will be dry and sunny with rain showers moving in around mid-day Friday.

Total of inches by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Saturday is expected to be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front will slide down the Front Range on Sunday afternoon with rain chances. The highs will be cooler sitting in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances continue into Monday morning.