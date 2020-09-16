10 degrees cooler Wednesday with wildfire smoke; Chasing 90 degrees by end of week

DENVER (KDVR) — A weak cold front arrived overnight. Temperatures will run 10 degrees cooler today in Denver and across the Front Range. It will be dry.

This front also opened the door for wildfire smoke. Moderate concentrations for most places. A few pockets of heavy concentrations.

Moderate smoke concentrations continue on Thursday and Friday. Lighter concentrations this weekend.

The mountains stay dry and smoky today. Highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. No significant rain chances through this weekend.

The heat returns Friday-Saturday with temps near 90 in Denver.

A storm system slides through Wyoming/Montana on Saturday and behind this some cooler air may slide into Colorado. Highs on Sunday-Monday drop into the low 80s.

Smoke outlook, Wednesday 9/16/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.