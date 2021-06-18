Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

It won’t be 100 today! 10 degrees cooler behind cold front; 70s on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 10 degree temperature drop on Friday in Denver and across the Front Range behind a cold front.  The front arrives around 10 a.m.  We’ll see hazy, smoky sunshine today with a 20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms.

The normal high temperature right now in Denver is 84.

The mountains stay warm with hazy, smoky sunshine and a 20-30% chance for afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday is similar with isolated afternoon t-storms across the front Range. The mountains will see a dry morning with isolated afternoon t-storms.

Sunday is similar. It’s also the official calendar start of summer with the Summer Solstice.

A cold front arrives on Monday with a 15 degree temperature drop into the 70s!  Chance for rain/t-storms increases to 30% across the Front Range.  Lower chances for the Mountains.

