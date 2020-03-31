Weather at Home: How to create a tornado in a bottle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- If you are looking for an activity to help keep your kids busy at home, you can make this simple science experiment: a tornado in a bottle.

This classic science experiment is sure to bring your kids hours of entertainment and can be made with common household items.

Here's what you'll need:

Two 1-liter bottles

Water

Food coloring (optional)

Tape

Instructions:

Fill one of the bottles up 2/3 with water Drop a few drops of food coloring in Once the water is ready, you need to attach both of the bottles together with the lids off using tape You can then flip the bottle with water in it to be on top and rotate it to create a vortex as it drains into the empty bottle

Fun Facts about tornadoes for kids:

Tornadoes are rotating columns of air that reach from a cloud to the ground. Most of them form from thunderstorm clouds, also called cumulonimbus clouds.

They form when warm and cold air masses collide causing instability in the atmosphere. When winds in the storm change speed and direction with height that helps create rotation in the storm. If the right ingredients come together, a wall cloud will form from the base of the cloud that can eventually lead to a tornado.

Strong tornadoes can reach wind speeds near 300 mph and can travel for many miles. They can also be over a mild wide.

The United States sees an average of 1,200 tornadoes per year. Weld County in northern Colorado has recorded the highest amount of tornadoes since 1950 out of every county in the nation.