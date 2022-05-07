HORSETOOTH RESERVOIR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Poudre Fire Authority warned that wind could cause dangerous water conditions after three people went missing in the water on Saturday.

The three people, who were recreating separately, each were reported missing within minutes of each other, according to Poudre Fire Authority. Among the three, at least one was paddleboarding and one was kayaking.

Poudre Fire dispatched rescue crews after 7:30 p.m. Fortunately, “each person managed to reach shore safely on their own,” the fire department tweeted.

“Please be cautious while in or on water as winds may cause hazardous situations,” the department said.

The gusty winds were brought on Saturday by a cold front moving through the region, hours after record-breaking heat was recorded. Dry conditions, low humidity and wind stoked multiple fires and caused elevated fire danger.

The front caused a 19-degree temperature drop in just minutes at Denver International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. It also churned up dust that impacted visibility throughout that metro.

Gusty conditions are expected to continue through the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. Winds were expected to be brisk Sunday on the Eastern Plains.

