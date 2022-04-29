DENVER (KDVR) — A late-morning storm swept through the Denver area Friday, officially knocking this month out of the running for Denver’s driest April ever. The second-to-last day of the month brought lightning, small hail, rain and strong wind to parts of the area.

At Denver International Airport, a lightning strike and the fast-moving storm were all captured on camera. FOX31’s “Fine Airport Parking” camera, at the parking facility on the south side of the airport, showed the air traffic control tower and airport hotel disappearing in the distance due to low visibility.

The airport is also the National Weather Service’s official observation site for the city, where rainfall is measured. The NWS Boulder office said .05″ of rain was measured over 15 minutes midday Friday. That brought the Mile High City’s monthly total up to .06″.

The area is in need of rain, with parts of Denver in severe drought conditions due to the lack of precipitation in recent weeks. There has also been only a trace of snow in April, placing this month in a tie for 4th least snowy April on record for Denver.

A lightning strike outside Denver International Airport on April 29, 2022. (Photo: KDVR)

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting another chance for rain and storms late Sunday and Monday, along with more chances for the end of next week.

You can watch a live stream of the conditions at Denver International Airport all day, every day on our Fine Airport Parking camera.