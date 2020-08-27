Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

Weather

by: Shelby Banks

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.

LATEST STORIES

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories