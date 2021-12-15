Watch: Intense wind gusts whip through Jefferson County during live FOX31 report

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – A spot notorious for blasting winds was closed Wednesday throughout a stretch of Highway 93, between Highway 72 and Highway 128.

FOX31 reporter Nicole Fierro felt the full blast — literally — of winds that gusted at 94 mph at the highest recorded throughout the day.

Fierro braced herself against intense winds in Arvada Wednesday as authorities were closing Highway 93 in Jefferson County.

Forced to wear ski goggles as winds whipped debris around her, Fierro noted high winds knocked down a road sign and a trailer.

The area is surrounded by dry dirt that kicked up in the winds and made travel on the roads dangerous.

“This feels like hurricane-force winds,” Fierro said.