Watch at 3:15 p.m.: Gov. Polis providing update on snowstorm preparations

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area and communities up and down the eastern side of the Continental Divide are preparing for a major snow storm that could drop several feet of snow in many areas.

In Denver proper, about a foot of snow is expected, but areas into the foothills and up north will have more accumulation. Estes Park appears to be the bullseye with four feet of snow likely.

CDOT has already asked drivers to stay off the roads Saturday and Sunday and warned that closures of I-70, I-25 and I-76 should be expected.

At DIA, many airlines are offering vouchers and asking flyers to adjust their travel plans.

Today at 3:15 p.m., Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is going to provide an update on how the state is preparing for the storm.

Polis will be joined by CDOT Director Shoshanna Lew, CDOT Director of Maintenance and Operation John Lorme and Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard.