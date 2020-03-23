Alert
Warming trend continues on Front Range

Temperatures will heat up to the upper 50s on the Front Range on Monday. The mountains will see scattered snow showers develop by midday.

The Front Range and eastern plains will see cloud cover increase Monday afternoon with a few scattered showers possible after 2 p.m. These showers will move east of I-25 by 8 p.m. and could turn into thunderstorms with a few flashes of lightning on the eastern plains where temperatures will be warmer.

Snow showers will bring about 1 to 4 inches of accumulation to the mountains by late Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week with temperatures in the mid 60s and dry conditions.

Some unsettled weather will move in Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of rain showers and rain/snow mixed showers.

Drier weather will move in again next weekend.

