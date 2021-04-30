Warmest day since early October comes to Denver this Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — The mid-80s haven’t occurred for Denver since Oct. 10, 2020 and they return to the city Saturday.

Calm conditions will continue overnight through Saturday morning, but a bit of cloud cover will increase later Saturday as the next storm system nears the region.

Temperatures will narrowly miss the record for May 1 which is 87 degrees from 1992.

Sunday, clouds will increase and temperatures will drop into the 60s for highs. By the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop around the city and spread eastward.

Monday will be a raw day with cold rain showers and snow for the elevations over 7,000 feet.

The moisture to come through will be quite something, more than an inch of much needed water for most in Northern Colorado.

A gradual clearing and warming trend kicks off Tuesday.