Warmer temperatures, dry weather return for rest of week

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front brought mountain snowfall and cooler temperatures to Colorado on Tuesday.

Denver hit a high temperature of 59 degrees Tuesday afternoon with light scattered rain showers. The mountains picked up several inches of snow with 1 to 5 inches at local ski areas.

The snowfall will break apart late Tuesday night.

Dry weather will return to Colorado on Wednesday with high temperatures gradually warming into the weekend. Denver will hit a high temperature in the low 60s on Wednesday with less wind.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast for the Front Range through next Monday. Temperatures will hit the 70s Friday through Monday.