Warmer, sunny end to weekend and start of the week

DENVER (KDVR) — A few clouds linger overnight with breezy winds in the foothills. Overnight lows will end up in the middle 20s for the Front Range and the teens in the mountains. Skies clear and winds slow on Sunday, making it a nicer end to the weekend. Highs will top out near 60 degrees in the metro area with highs near 40 degrees in the higher elevations.

The mild conditions linger through the start of the week with sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees.

A system slides in late Tuesday and lingers across the mountains on Wednesday, bringing chances for snow to that area. The Front Range looks to miss out on any precipitation on Wednesday. That system will bring in cooler temperatures to Colorado for the remainder of the workweek.