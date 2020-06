DENVER (KDVR) — Skies start sunny or partly sunny each day this week with 10-20 percent chances of afternoon t-storms. Most t-storms will be the dry, gusty variety. High today of 80 degrees.

The Mountains can expect dry mornings with isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 85.

The best chance for afternoon t-storms is on Friday when a cold front slides through. Chance is 30%. Cooler high of 79.

Drier on Satuday and Sunday, highs 85-90.