Warm temperatures, scattered storms, and poor air quality expected Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — After a wet Friday and Saturday in Colorado with flash flood warnings across the state, drier air moved in on Sunday along with wildfire smoke.

Below is a look at some of the impressive rainfall totals from the weekend. Some areas of the Front Range and mountains saw 1 to 4 inches of rainfall Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to Monday, the scattered storms and flood threat will return. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued across the mountains through 10 p.m. Monday.

Denver will hit the mid 80s Monday afternoon with a chance for a few scattered storms. Most places on the Front Range will stay dry.

It will be another hazy day for the eastern half of Colorado with an Air Quality Warning until 4 p.m.

Scattered storms will stay in the forecast through Wednesday. The end of the week will be drier with high temperatures climbing back into the 90s.