Warm temperatures don’t last as rain returns again to cool down Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — We finally got to enjoy a dry day across Colorado with barely a cloud in the sky. Tomorrow we will stay dry again with more clouds crossing the region and temperatures will warm even more.

The dry weather doesn’t last heading into the weekend with showers and thunderstorms expected by Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

The chance for rain showers goes up on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 50s. If you have plans for Mother’s Day it won’t rain all day. But, you should expect showers and especially late.

Monday brings the highest chance for rain across Denver and the Front Range. We could see rain totals from Sunday through Monday passing an inch in some places. While it will be rain down here it will be snowing again in the mountains with several inches possible. And, there is a low chance some snow could fall on the southern side of the metro late Monday night.

Tuesday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms as we start to dry out. The rest of next week is looking dry and temperatures will start to warm back into the 70s.