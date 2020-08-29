Warm Sunday ahead, temperatures drop into the 70s Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday will be warm with high temperatures in the upper 90s. There is only a 10% chance of isolated showers and storm so most places will stay dry.

Winds will pick up on Sunday afternoon with a Fire Weather Warning in place on the northeast plains. A cold front will move through late Sunday night into Monday morning cooling down temperatures.

Storm chances go up to 20% on Monday with scattered afternoon and evening storms expected. High temperatures will cool to the low 80s.

Cooler air will continue to filter into Colorado dropping high temperatures into the 70s on Tuesday. There will be a 20% chance for scattered storms Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the week will be dry with gradually warming temperatures. Highs will climb back into the 90s by Friday.