Warm start to week followed by end of week snow chance

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Monday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Low clouds and fog will increase in Eastern Colorado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. There will be areas of patchy dense fog and drizzle in some spots that will stay during the Tuesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s and a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower.

Rain and snow showers will move in Thursday cooling temperatures into the 40s. As of right now, it looks like the Front Range will see accumulation but it is still too far out to know exactly how much. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Friday's high temperatures will cool to the 30s before a dry and warmer weekend ahead.