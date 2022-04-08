DENVER (KDVR) — The weather could not have been any better for the Rockies’ home opener at Coors Field with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. FAN-tastic Friday!

Saturday will be even warmer with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s. The record high for April 9 in Denver is 81 set in 1977 and looks out of reach. There will be some passing clouds and it will turn breezy in the afternoon. There could also be an isolated rain shower late in the day close to the northern border.

On Sunday, a weak cold front has temperatures back down in the upper 50s along with an isolated shower.

We will have an unsettled weather pattern from Monday through Wednesday with a chance to pick up some needed moisture. On Monday and Tuesday it will be scattered rain showers. On Wednesday, it looks to be a rain/snow mix early with some light grassy accumulation possible.