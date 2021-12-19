Warm start to the week, mountain snow chances closer to Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — Clear skies stick around Sunday night with mild lows in the middle to upper 20s. The above-average conditions linger through most of the week with abundant sunshine.

Monday kicks off the week with highs near 60 degrees. Highs remain in the lower 60s for the middle of the week. A few clouds arrive later Thursday as snow pushes into the mountains.

Mountain snow is expected later on Thursday and into Friday morning. We may see a small chance for a light rain shower early on Friday morning. The Front Range then dries out as we head through Christmas. The mountains still have snow chances through Christmas, bringing them snow for the holiday.