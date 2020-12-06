Warm end to weekend, dry pattern continues

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon on the Front Range with sunshine and dry weather across Colorado. It will be another great day to spend time outside.

High temperatures will stay near 60 to start next week with dry conditions through Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will be running about 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Colorado’s next storm system will start moving in on Thursday and last through next weekend. It will cool temperatures into the 30s and 40s with a chance for snow on Friday and Saturday. A lot can still change with this storm system since it is so far away but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with any changes.