DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds moved in last night and stick around today with temps above average in the mid 60s.

Along with the clouds, winds will pick up and bring in snow to the mountains this evening.

For the metro, rain arrives overnight and transitions to snow by Monday morning commute. Snow lingers into the afternoon with heaviest totals to the south.

Highs will make it to the lower 40s with brisk winds. Impact on the roads looks to be minimal with the warm ground (with highs in the 60s Sunday) and above-freezing highs but winds will be strong so blowing snow will be a concern.

Another quick round of snow is possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening in the foothills as a second burst of moisture slides in.

Sunshine builds back across the state as we move through the middle of the week. Temperatures also climb, making it to the 60s by Thursday and warming to the upper 60s by next weekend.