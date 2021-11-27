Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Warm and sunny on Sunday; dry stretch continues

Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — The extra clouds lingering Saturday afternoon will slowly clear in the evening as lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Mainly sunny skies return for Sunday afternoon with above-average highs in the middle 60s.

The sunshine and warm conditions linger into the start of the workweek. Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler, in the mid-50s, as a weak system passes to our north.

The forecast remains dry through the end of the week with the chance for some mountain snow Saturday night. Sadly, the models aren’t in great agreement, so that may not even happen, meaning the drought conditions will be extended.

