Video shows tornado in northeast Colorado, property damage reported

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Video shows a tornado in extreme northeastern Colorado Wednesday evening. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, property damage has been reported.

The video — filmed by Bret Kirk, a trained weather spotter for Sedgwick County — was taken near the intersection of County Roads 16 and 57. The location is southeast of Julesburg and about 4 miles west of the Nebraska state line.

According to Bridget Britton, the director of communications at the Sedgwick County Communications Center, there are no reports of injuries.

Britton said people began calling in with tornado reports around 5:15 p.m.

The extent of the property damage is currently unknown.

The video below was taken by David Dirks about 5:30 p.m. in Sedgwick County. It is unknown if it is the same tornado as the one seen above.

The tornado touchdown has not been officially confirmed by the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.