Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks

Weather

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula of Texas blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.

Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour. It’s only 1 of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories