DENVER (KDVR) — It was a mild Veterans Day in Denver, but it hasn’t been that way every year.

November can bring some extremes.

Sunshine across the front range helped to make a nice day for any Veterans Day celebrations. In the Denver area, high temperatures climbed to the 60s, which is 7 degrees warmer than normal.

Not only was the high higher than average, but the low was expected to be lower than average too.

Record keeping for Denver’s weather dates back to 1872. Since then, Denver has seen temperatures as warm as 76 degrees on Veterans Day, and as low as -2 degrees in 1911.

While Denver has seen plenty of sunny Veterans Days, November 11 in the mile-high city can bring along rain a range of sun, rain and even snow.

The wettest Veterans Day on record for Denver was recorded in 1912, when 1.02 inches of liquid precipitation was collected in the rain gauge, with 4.0 inches of snow recorded on that day as well. The record for the snowiest Veterans Day was 5.4 inches in 1920.