Valentine’s Day Forecast: 50 degrees, sunny; snow returns on Presidents’ Day

DENVER-- Temperatures will warm to 50 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. There will be morning fog before giving way to sunshine.

The mountains stay dry today with highs in the 20s.

A fast-moving wave of light snow hits the Central and Northern Mountains early Saturday, then it will be drier. It will be windy above treeline. Highs will be in the 20s.

Dry and mild in Denver on Saturday, with a high of 50 degrees.

It will be even warmer on Sunday, with highs in the mid-50s. Breezy.

A large storm system hits the mountains on Sunday and Monday. 1-2 feet of total accumulation in the Central and Northern Mountains. Snow tapers off Monday night. Temperatures will fall into the single digits. It will be below zero at night.

Forecast snow totals Sunday-Monday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



We have a chance of snow in Denver on Monday. 1-3 inches of accumulation possible. Snow may trickle into Tuesday. It will be colder, with temperatures in the 30s.

It will be drier on Wednesday.