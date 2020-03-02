Big pattern change: Abnormally warm, highs in the 60s this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Snow is ending and sunshine will take over today. Highs reach almost 50 degrees in Denver later today.

The mountains have lingering snow showers then turning sunny this afternoon. Highs 20s.

Big pattern change Tuesday-Saturday. High pressure settles in with dry, sunny, abnormally warm days. Lots of 50s and 60s ahead for the Front Range.

The pattern change affects the mountains too. Warmer, drier days through Saturday. Highs 30s and 40s.

The next storm system arrives on Sunday in the Mountains. It's a warm storm system. It may deliver rain in Denver by Sunday night.

The normal high in Denver right now is 50 degrees.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



10-Day Temperature Forecast for Denver. Much warmer temps ahead. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.