Tuesday, Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for bitterly cold temps

DENVER (KDVR) — Get your warmest winter wear ready for next week when temperatures will be bitterly cold for several days.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued alert days for Tuesday and Wednesday, both of which will have high temperatures in the teens and lows at or below zero.

Adding to the cold temperatures, there will be light snow both days that will make the roads slick.

Total accumulation for the Denver metro area is expected to be between 2 and 4 inches.

The biggest snow totals will be in the mountains, and resort towns south of Interstate 70 could see up to 3 feet of accumulation.

This bitter cold and snow will follow a weekend with highs at or near 60 and sunshine, which means a 48-hour temperature swing that will exceed 50 degrees.