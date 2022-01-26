Tuesday vs Thursday: Comparing snowstorms

DENVER (KDVR) — With two snowstorms impacting the metro area in one week, how do they compare? The track of the systems is fairly similar but the timing is different, which leads to different totals. Some spots along the Eastern Plains picked up 2 feet of snow on Tuesday.

While the storms both end in the early afternoon, the biggest difference is that the snow will begin later on Thursday morning. However, even with smaller totals for Thursday, the morning commute should be impacted, especially if you are heading to work after 8:00 a.m.

What happened on Tuesday:

3:30 a.m. – Light snow began at DIA

8:00 a.m. – Heavy snow moved into the metro area

11:00 a.m. – Moderate snow became lighter

1:30 p.m. – The snow had mostly left the metro area

Metro totals: 2 to 5 inches

Expected for Thursday:

7:00 a.m. – Light snow begins in Denver

11:00 a.m. – Snow becomes moderate

12:00 p.m. – Snow begins to taper

2:00 p.m. – The snow mostly leaves the metro area

Metro totals: 1 to 3 inches

Once the snow on Thursday leaves, we can see some pockets of sunshine before sunset, just like on Tuesday afternoon. Slick spots are still possible for the Thursday evening commute, so plan ahead.