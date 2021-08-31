Tuesday marks 52nd day in the 90s in Denver this year

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been another hot day in Denver with the afternoon high temperature coming in at 95 degrees. This is just three degrees below the record of 98 degrees set in 2011.

Wednesday’s high in the 90s is the 52nd time the high temperature has hit 90 degrees or higher at Denver International Airport this year.

The average amount of 90 degree or higher days in a year for Denver is 45. Denver has surpassed the average by seven days so far but has not come close to the record breaking heat of last year.

In 2020, there were 75 days at or above 90 degrees in Denver breaking the record for the most in a year.

Denver has also had 26 days at or above 95 degrees and five days at or above 100 degrees this year.

On average, Denver sees its last day in the 90s the first week of September. The average last 90 degree day falls on Sept. 4.

The latest Denver has seen a 90 degree day was on Oct. 1, 1892.

Looking ahead to the forecast for the next few days, the high temperature on Wednesday could hit the low 90s once again before cooler temperatures in the 80s move in for the rest of the week.