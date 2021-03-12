Truck drivers prepared to be stuck in Colorado because of winter storm

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Thousands of motorists rushed Friday to get out of town ahead of the impending snowstorm, including hundreds of truck drivers.

Many tell FOX31 they are considering alternate routs either north or south of Colorado to avoid the snow, even if it means detours of several hundred miles.

Eric Olivas is headed west and plans to travel through southern Wyoming to avoid Interstate 70 through Colorado’s mountains.

“I’m going to go as far as I can. If I can, I’m just going to stop my truck and wait it out,” he explained.

Truck stops like Johnson’s Corner in Loveland may soon look like small towns. Staff members are preparing for big crowds.

“There’s been a lot of talk on the radio, drivers worried about getting stuck here,” explained Floyd Wixon, a truck driver from Rapid City, South Dakota.

Wixom has a truck to unload in Loveland on Saturday, but he knows he could be stranded in Colorado for days.

“I’ve been watching it real close. I hope it doesn’t turn out as bad as they’re saying,” he said.

That’s a sentiment echoed by drivers of vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

Many are hitting the highway now, hoping to avoid the worst of the storm.