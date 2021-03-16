‘Treacherous travel possible’; Blizzard Warning issued Tuesday for parts of Southeast Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is issuing a travel advisory Tuesday after a Blizzard Warning was issued for portions of Southeast Colorado.

The Blizzard Warning is in effect for Baca and Eastern Las Animas counties until noon on Wednesday. Other portions of Southeast Colorado are in a Winter Storm Warning.

CDOT said it anticipates numerous highway closures during the storm. Heavy snow and high wind is expected to impact Interstate 25 from Pueblo south to Raton Pass, areas east and west of Walsenburg and Trinidad, and along the U.S. 287 corridor, including Lamar and Springfield.

Travelers making their way over U.S. 160 La Veta Pass also are expected to encounter severe weather and hazardous driving conditions, according to CDOT.

