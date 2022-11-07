DENVER (KDVR) — A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Denver early Tuesday morning.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is directly between the sun and the moon, casting a dark shadow on the moon. The moon appears a dark red color once it is fully in the umbra, Earth’s shadow.

The entire event will start at 1:02 a.m. Mountain Time and ends at 6:56 a.m.

If you are wanting to see the lunar eclipse when the moon is dark red from the shadow, it will start at 3:16 a.m., peak at 3:59 a.m. and end at 4:41 a.m.

The next total lunar eclipse that will be visible in Colorado won’t happen until March 14, 2025.

If you are heading outside early on Tuesday to watch the eclipse, temperatures will be in the 40s with partly cloudy skies. Most places in Colorado should be able to see at least some of the event.