Top of 2021: Colorado weather headlines

DENVER (KDVR) — It is officially 2022. With the start of the new year, we decided to take a look back at some of the big weather moments of 2021.
In 2021, we saw the snowiest winter in Denver in 37 years. We also saw tornadoes, wildfires, mudslides, avalanches, heatwaves, and more wild weather.
Here’s a look back at the top weather headlines for each month of 2021:
January
- Jan. 4, 2021: A glance at Colorado snowpack; How far behind are we?
- Jan. 12, 2021: No snowfall over 10 inches in 24 hours at Loveland Ski Area this season
- Jan. 19, 2021: It has been over 50 days since Denver last recorded over 2 inches of snow; a look at the latest winter storms
February
- Feb. 12, 2021: List: These are the coldest temperatures in Denver’s history
- Feb. 15, 2021: Record number of frostbite patients in UCHealth Burn and Frostbite Center
- Feb. 18, 2021: Wednesday’s snowfall gave a boost to a still lackluster season for the metro areas
- Feb. 23, 2021: February 2021 ranked 6th coldest on record so far in Denver
March
- March 11, 2021: Top 5 snowstorms in Denver history
- March 11, 2021: Polis activates National Guard ahead of snowstorm
- March 14, 2021: March 2021 Blizzard: See snow totals here
- March 14, 2021: 27.1 inches: Denver’s 2021 Blizzard becomes #4 snowstorm of all-time
- March 15, 2021: Snowstorm ends, makes top 4 biggest since 1881; Next storm dives south with dusting of snow
- March 31, 2021: Thundersnow nearly pushes Denver to snowiest March in recorded history
April
- April 2, 2021: Record heat for Easter in Denver
- April 12, 2021: Spring snow: See latest snowfalls in Denver history
- April 22, 2021: Denver records snowiest winter in 37 years
- April 28, 2021: Snowiest April in Denver in last 5 years; Both snowfall and liquid precipitation above average
May
- May 3, 2021: Snowy, rainy spring leads to Denver’s wettest start to the year in over 70 years
- May 4, 2021: 30-year climate averages in Denver updated; Snowiest months for Denver have shifted
- May 14, 2021: La Nina is over, but what does that mean for Colorado’s weather?
- May 24, 2021: What 16 confirmed tornadoes over weekend in Eastern Colorado were rated
- May 25, 2021: May precipitation over an inch above average in Denver
June
- June 1, 2021: Video: Tornado spotted on eastern plains
- June 3, 2021: Hot, dry weather pattern ahead; How long will it last and will it compare to June 2020’s record breaking heat?
- June 7, 2021: Weld County tornado kills livestock, injures family’s horse
- June 8, 2021: Watch: Videos capture wild footage of tornado in Weld County
- June 15, 2021: Denver reaches new record high of 101 degrees, more records to fall this week in Denver
- June 16, 2021: Denver experiences two straight days of 100-degree temperatures for 14th time in history
- June 30, 2021: Hot, dry June in Denver; A look back at the month’s temperatures, precipitation
July
- July 9, 2021: Denver ties record high before a cooler weekend
- July 20, 2021: Woman killed in flash flooding in Larimer County, 3 people missing
- July 22, 2021: Poudre River turns black as heavy rains push burn scar debris downstream
- July 26, 2021: 2021 has the 5th-highest days at 100 degrees or higher in Denver
- July 30, 2021: Biggest monsoon surge in 5 years expected in Colorado’s mountains this weekend
August
- August 2, 2021: July 2021 ended 9th driest on record in Denver
- August 5, 2021: ‘Like smoking nearly 2 cigarettes’: Denver has the 4th worst air quality in the world
- August 6, 2021: Wettest monsoon season in Glenwood Canyon since 2011
- August 20, 2021: It’s August and it’s snowing in Colorado
- August 20, 2021: National Weather Service will survey damage from Friday morning storm in Keenesburg
- August 31, 2021: August ends 4th warmest, 12th driest in Denver
September
- September 3, 2021: Hail, heavy rain hammers Highlands Ranch area; Storms moving through metro area
- September 3, 2021: Tree falls on Highlands Ranch home as storms hammer the metro
- September 9, 2021: Colorado Contrast: Record low set on this day in 2020, record high set today
- September 14, 2021: Snow or hail? Severe storms drop inches of hail in parts of Colorado covering roadways
- September 20, 2021: Snow returns to Colorado’s mountains: A look at where it fell and how much
October
- October 13, 2021: Denver records first freeze: How does it fit in the history books?
November
- November 1, 2021: October finishes 8th driest on record in Denver
- November 2, 2021: It’s November and it still hasn’t snowed in Denver: Is this normal?
- November 9, 2021: Denver’s last measurable snow was on April 21
- November 17, 2021: ‘It’s not much but it helps!’: Photos show snow in some parts of Colorado
- November 22, 2021: Denver breaks standing record for latest 1st snow: 216 days without measurable snow
- November 30, 2021: Why this warm November is a bad sign for snow lovers in Denver
December
- December 1, 2021: Denver ties high-temperature record of 73 degrees
- December 1, 2021: November in Denver was 3rd-warmest on record, ties for 3rd-longest snowless streak
- December 2, 2021: 72 degrees 2021, 28 degrees 2020: What a difference a year makes
- December 2, 2021: Denver hits 2 of top 5 hottest December days on record
- December 3, 2021: Blizzard warning issued for parts of Hawaii as Denver hits 225 days without snow
- December 10, 2021: Denver records first measurable snow of season, ends streak at 232 days
- December 10, 2021: More than 2 feet of snow falls in the mountains: see snowfall totals here
- December 15, 2021: Colorado windstorm: Tens of thousands without power, damage throughout state
- December 15, 2021: List: Wind gusts from across Colorado on Wednesday
- December 16, 2021: 100 mph winds blow dust from Colorado into Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma
- December 17, 2021: Record-breaking warmest, driest July through December on record in Denver
