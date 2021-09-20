Top 3 things you need to know about this week’s weather in Colorado

Freeze Warning issued in northern mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning in parts of the central and northern mountains from 11 p.m. Monday night to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop as low as 20 degrees. This will be some of the coldest temperatures the mountains have seen since the spring. Protect your plants and outdoor plumbing if you live in the warning area. Temperatures will cool to the low 40s on the Front Range Tuesday morning.

2. The fall-like cooldown is brief

Temperatures will stay in the cool 60s on Tuesday up and down the Front Range. Many mountain locations will also see high temperatures in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday, the cold air will move out and high temperatures will be right back into the low to mid 80s in Denver. Warm weather will stay in place through next weekend.

3. Fall starts on Wednesday

The Fall Equinox is at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 22. The Fall Equinox happens when day and night are both equally 12 hours marking the official start to fall.