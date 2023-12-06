DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is going to experience a big weather swing this week. The metro and Front Range are going to go from nearly record-breaking temperatures in the upper 60s to a few inches of snow.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking the change coming Friday and has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the drastic change in conditions.

While it won’t be a major snowstorm with high accumulation, the switch from mild weather to snow could cause some issues for commuters.

From timing to totals to impacts, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has everything you need to know to prepare for the end-of-the-week storm.

Timing

Wednesday will be another above-average day in the upper 60s. That warming trend will continue on Thursday with temperatures in the lower 60s, but Thursday night is when conditions start to shift.

Pinpoint Weather: Three-day forecast for Dec. 6-8

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, snow will start in the northern mountains on Thursday night.

By midmorning Friday, the metro will start to get a taste of that snow. The first push will be light.

However, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Greg Perez said the majority of the snow will come in a second push in the early afternoon on Friday bringing heavier snowfall.

This storm won’t last long, and snow will linger into Saturday morning before tapering off.

Totals

While the Pinpoint Weather team isn’t forecasting a major snowstorm, this will be the first big storm of December for the metro.

Because of the shift in conditions, the accumulation could take some by surprise.

Here is how much snow the Pinpoint Weather team is currently forecasting as of Wednesday morning:

Metro: 1-4 inches

Palmer Divide: 3-6 inches

Fort Collins: Trace to 1 inch

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by 11 p.m. on Dec. 8

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to fine-tune and update the totals as Friday gets closer.

Impact

This will be the first snowstorm of the meteorological winter and the first measurable snowfall in over a month for the Front Range.

Traffic will have the biggest impact on Friday as temperatures drop and snow continues to fall.

Since the biggest snowfall is expected to happen in the early afternoon, those commuting home from work and school may be met with slick and snowy roads.

Temperatures will be a bit above freezing, but the snow may cause a messy commute. If you can leave work early, that may help escape the traffic jam on the way home.