DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is moving in just time for Christmas weekend, and several areas of Colorado will turn into a winter wonderland.

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures will drop from the 50s to the mid-30s, and many will wake up to snow on Sunday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking the storm all week and looking at the chances for a white Christmas. The team has been reiterating that this storm continues to change, and so do snow totals.

Be sure to check the latest forecast update on Saturday night and into Sunday to make sure you are prepared to head out to meet family and friends.

Here is everything you need to know about the Christmas weekend snowstorm.

Timing

A change in Denver will arrive Saturday evening when temperatures dip to around 50 degrees with rain showers.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin, that rain will transition to snow showers by Saturday night in the metro.

If you are spending the holidays in the mountains, snow will move into the Western Slope by early Saturday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: What to expect on Sunday, Dec. 24

The best chance for accumulating snow will be on Saturday night into the early hours of Christmas Eve morning. Light snow will linger on Sunday before it tapers off on Christmas Day. Sunshine and seasonal temperatures return on Tuesday.

Totals

This is a fluid snowstorm, so timing and totals are expected to shift between Thursday and Sunday.

The Pinpoint Weather team has medium confidence that there will be a white Christmas for the Denver metro area, especially if you believe a white Christmas means snow on the ground.

Pinpoint Weather: White Christmas confidence meter

These are the forecast snow totals as of Thursday morning:

Denver metro: 1-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 2-5 inches

Foothills: 3-6 inches

Mountains: 6-12 inches

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Sunday, Dec. 24

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the snow totals every day.

Impact

The Pinpoint Weather team isn’t anticipating a lot of impact for the metro area as snow totals will be on the lighter side.

However, the heaviest snow will fall overnight on Saturday. So, if you have plans to travel around the state, take it slow.

Due to the falling temperatures in the 30s, bridges and overpasses could be slick.

The mountains will get the majority of the snow. If you are up in the high country, watch out for snowpacked roads.