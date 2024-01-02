DENVER (KDVR) — While the new year started sunny and mild, the first snowstorm of 2024 will arrive by the end of the week.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a watch for Thursday as they continue to fine-tune the forecast. Many towns across Colorado will see snow, but the totals are subject to change.

Here is everything you need to know about the first snowflakes of 2024.

Timing

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said a temperature change will arrive by Thursday when the Denver metro goes from highs in the upper 40s to the upper 30s.

The snow will make its way into Colorado just after midnight on Thursday and will only last a day, moving out by Friday morning.

Those living or vacationing south of Interstate 70 in the mountains will see snow Thursday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Tracking of snow by 7 a.m. on Jan. 4

By midday, the snow moves across I-25 into southeastern Colorado and begins its way north. By the afternoon and evening hours, snow will be falling across the I-70 corridor in the mountains.

For those in the metro and the northeast corner of the state, you will see a chance of snow in the evening to early overnight hours on Friday.

Pinpoint Weather: Tracking of snowstorm by 11 p.m. on Jan. 4

So, Michels said the center of the storm system will stay south.

Totals

Michels said this storm will not bring impressive totals, but most of the state will get some accumulation.

As of Tuesday morning, snow totals on average are looking to be between 1-4 inches with a few spots like Telluride, Durango and Pagosa Springs getting 4-6 inches. The southern border of the state in the plains could see up to 5 inches of snow.

Pinpoint Weather: Accumulation for state by Jan. 5

So far, the models are dropping for the Denver metro. On Monday, totals ran at 2 inches, but by Tuesday morning, totals are now at 0.6 inches. Michels said if the storm track continues south, the metro may only see a dusting.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow accumulation for metro by Jan. 5

Since it is only Tuesday, be sure to continually check the forecast as totals are subject to change.

Impact

While a majority of the snow will move in on Thursday, Michels predicts the biggest impact for Denver to be on Friday morning.

However, the evening commute on Thursday could be dicey as well, as accumulation begins to build.

The biggest impact could be along the Palmer Divide which could see between 2-4 inches. Mountain travel will also be impacted all day Thursday.

Remember to take it slow as you head to work and school.