DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday’s sunset of 5:29 in Denver was the last sunset before 5:30 until November 5, 2023.

By Feb. 23, the sunset time will be at 5:45 p.m. and nearly 6 p.m. by March 2.

Over the month of February, Denver and northern Colorado will gain 60 plus minutes of daylight.

On March 12th, thanks to daylight saving time, the sun will set after 7 p.m.