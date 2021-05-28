Thunderstorms, showers, rain and snow to dominate Memorial Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday weekend weather forecast is not looking good for celebrating the start of the summer season. A slow-moving storm system will impact the weather daily from Saturday afternoon through Monday night.

Saturday will start off dry followed by scattered thunderstorms. Those storms will bring the chance for lightning, brief rain, gusty wind and small hail. The best time for the stormy skies will be from between 12-2 p.m. and lasting until around 9 p.m. for eastern Colorado, including Denver.

On Sunday, the rain chances are higher with light rain expected early and steady rain lasting until late at night. Sunday will be the soggy day over the weekend, with up to an inch of moisture possible.

And in the Colorado mountains, there will be a period of snow over the higher peaks from Sunday afternoon in the night. Some accumulation up high is possible. So if your holiday plans take you to the high country, pack some winter gear.

Memorial Day will also bring rain showers. The timing is early and again late. There may be a few hours in the early afternoon when the rain lets up. But, overall it’ll be a dreary and cool day.

A drying trend gets underway on Tuesday with fewer storms possible followed by dry days for the remainder of next week. Temperatures will warm back to the 70s & 80s by the end of the week.