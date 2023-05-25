DENVER (KDVR) — Lightning is the most dangerous type of weather in Colorado, with fishing named as the top activity associated with lightning fatalities.

The list below shows the top activities with the most deaths from lightning. It comes from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data from 2006-2018 across the United States.

Fishing takes the top spot, with 38 deaths nationwide. Beach activities and camping take the second and third spots.

Activities with the most lightning deaths:

Fishing: 38

Beach: 23

Camping: 19

Farming/ranching: 19

Boating: 17

Motorcycle/ATV: 16

Social gathering: 16

Walk to/from home: 14

Construction: 14

Soccer: 12

Yardwork: 12

Roofing: 11

Golf: 10

When breaking down the victims by gender, 80% of them were male, while only 20% were female.

Colorado ranks fourth in the nation for lightning fatalities and is one of the states with the most lightning strikes per year.

Lightning can strike from up to 10 miles away. Anytime you can hear thunder, it’s a sign that lightning is close enough to strike.

It’s lightning outside. Where should you go?

The safest places to be when storms with lightning roll through are inside a building or a car. It is best to wait inside for at least 30 minutes after the last time you hear thunder or see lightning before going back outside.

