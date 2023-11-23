DENVER (KDVR) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert day and FOX31’s meteorologists are expecting some serious inches across Colorado. Here’s how much snow you can expect in your city.

The National Weather Service already put out winter storm warnings throughout the state starting as early as Thursday afternoon and going until Saturday morning.

Most of the snow is expected to hit on Friday making slick conditions for those going to the shopping malls.

Pinpoint Weather snowfall forecast on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

When it comes to the northern Front Range, Estes Park is expected to have the most accumulated snow by Saturday afternoon at 10 inches.

Fort Collins and Boulder should also get shovels out, as the two cities are the next highest in snowfall totals at 7 inches in Fort Collins and 5 inches in Boulder.

The Denver metro area won’t get nearly as much snow, but there will still be cold temperatures and an expected 2 inches by Saturday afternoon.

As for the rest of Colorado, FOX31’s meteorologists are expecting even more snow.

Pinpoint Weather snowfall totals on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

The San Juan Mountains will be getting the most amount of snow in Colorado with Telluride at 11 inches.

Telluride’s receiving a much-needed storm as Telluride Ski Resort just pushed back its ski opening dates due to a lack of snow.

Other ski areas like Aspen, Vail and Steamboat Springs will also get some powder with snow totals ranging from 3 to 5 inches.

Whether your city’s getting 10 inches or 2, be careful on the roads and prepare for icy conditions.