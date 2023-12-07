DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will make its way into Colorado Thursday night, and while it won’t be a major storm, some areas could see up to 9 inches.
Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as conditions go from sunny and 60s on Thursday to 30s and snowy.
The Pinpoint Weather team has been fine-tuning snow totals and has found that the high county could see up to 9 inches while an area south of the metro could see up to 6 inches.
Heavy snow headed for Palmer Divide
Along the Interstate 25 corridor, the Palmer Divide is the area closest to the metro that is expected to see the most snow on Friday.
According to the Pinpoint Weather team, as of Thursday morning, cities like Parker, Castle Rock and Monument Hill are forecast to see several inches of snow.
South of Denver, Parker could see up to 5 inches of snow, Castle Rock 6 inches and Monument Hill 4 inches.
Mountains expected to receive several inches
The Palmer Divide is the area closest to the metro that is expected to see the most snow, but of course, the high country is expected to bring in the most powder.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday for the eastern part of Grand Junction, Aspen, Vail, north to Craig, and south all the way down to Telluride.
According to the Pinpoint Weather team, higher elevation towns like Conifer could get up to 5 inches.
If you are headed west to ski or snowboard over the weekend, several areas will get a fresh blanket of snow. Edwards could see 8 inches while Aspen could get 9 inches. In the southwest corner, Telluride is expected to get 6 inches of snow.
These totals are great news for ski areas like Aspen Ski Resort, Beaver Creek and Vail, which have all opened for the season.
While these totals aren’t huge, even a few inches of snow can cause issues for commuters. Remember to take it slow on the roads.
