Thick wildfire smoke returns Monday, temperatures will hit mid 90s

DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of thick smoke will push into Colorado by early Monday morning. Another Air Quality Warning has been issued across the state.

This is the 35th consecutive day with an Air Quality Warning in place for Denver.

Extreme smoke will arrive early Monday morning on the Front Range and will last through Monday evening and even into Tuesday in some spots. The spot with the best air quality in Colorado will be the southwest mountains.

Temperatures will stay hot in the mid 90s on Monday with dry conditions in the forecast through Wednesday. A 10% chance of rain will return on Thursday.