DENVER (KDVR) — If you have plans in Colorado for Thanksgiving, snow might impact your holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service put out winter advisories for most of the state, some starting as early as Thursday afternoon.

Most of Colorado is either under a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory beginning on Thanksgiving until early morning Saturday.

Winter weather advisories (pictured below in purple) are when snow of 3 to 5 inches in 12 hours is expected. Meanwhile, winter storm warnings (pictured below in pink) are when at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected.

Weather advisories across the state on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

Winter storm warnings

The winter storm warnings are in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. along the Northern Front Range Foothills.

Warnings are issued for Boulder, Longmont, Arvada and the western side of the metro with an expected 4 to 9 inches.

NWS is also expecting heavy snow between 5 to 13 inches in cities including Nederland, Glendevey, Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes.

Most of the snow accumulation in the city and right into the foothills will fall before noon Friday along with light snow through Saturday morning, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

Winter weather advisories

For portions of central, east central and northeast Colorado, NWS put winter weather advisories in place starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday and remaining in effect until Saturday morning.

NWS expects 2 to 5 inches of snow in the purple areas pictured above.

Places like the Denver metro area, Denver International Airport, Aurora, Littleton and many other cities across the state will be impacted.

Whether you’re traveling or staying in this holiday weekend, expect some flakes to fall in your area.