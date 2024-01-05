DENVER (KDVR) — While the Denver metro area won’t see much snow other than flurries on Friday, you can expect some fresh powder in the mountains to start this weekend.

According to Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels, the central and northern mountains will see light snow showers on Friday, adding 1-5 inches to some mountain towns.

If you’re looking to shred some powder, your best bet is to head to Aspen or Steamboat.

Snow totals in the mountains

So far on Friday morning, Snowmass collected the most snow with seven inches by 7 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, Steamboat is already at five inches on Friday morning.

Accumulated snow totals as of the morning of Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 (KDVR)

While northwest Colorado has the best potential for some serious inches, you’ll still be able to see some flakes nearby.

Winter Park and Copper already tallied a couple of inches as well, and more snow is on the way.

Snow totals across Colorado

Predicted snow totals on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 (KDVR)

While there’s sunshine in the Denver metro area, the clouds coming in may bring some light flurries starting Friday night. Michels expects a half inch at most.

Most of the snow will be across the central and northern mountains on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Snow on the forecast

Some snow in the forecast for the high country on Sunday will push into the Front Range late Sunday and through Monday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather team issued a watch on Monday as highs on Monday will be below freezing.

The Front Range might see some snow on Monday, but snow totals look higher in the mountains.