DENVER (KDVR) — If you think it will be cold this weekend, wait until you see the wind chill.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to the freezing temperatures and snow across Colorado.

While the forecast temperatures are below freezing, the wind chills in certain areas across the Eastern Plains will make it feel like it’s in the negatives.

Temperature forecast

The National Weather Service looked at temperatures for 15 areas near its Denver/Boulder weather office.

Temperatures for MLK weekend, recorded on Jan. 12, 2024, at 4:23 a.m. (NWS)

Denver has the warmest temperature on the chart – which isn’t all that warm. On Friday, it will reach up to 33 degrees. However, it will quickly cool after that.

In Denver, the coldest it will be is negative four degrees on Saturday morning. But in other places east of the mountains, it will be even colder.

Out of the 15 areas recorded, Kremmling will have the coldest temperature, as it will reach as low as negative 21 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Other areas like Walden, Greeley, Fort Morgan and Limon will also have some of the coldest temperatures, with highs reaching the negatives all weekend and then the negative teens on Tuesday morning.

But it won’t even feel like the forecast temperatures this weekend because of the wind chill.

Wind chill forecast

NWS looked at the same 15 spots near its Denver/Boulder office. Here’s what it will feel like with the wind chills.

Wind chill for MLK weekend, recorded on Jan. 12, 2024, at 4:23 a.m. (NWS)

In Denver, the coldest temperatures are here to stay from Saturday through Tuesday. On Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, it will feel as cold as negative 18 degrees in the morning, which might even be considered mild compared to the other areas recorded.

On Tuesday morning, places like Sterling, Julesburg, Walden and Fort Morgan will feel like negative 30 degrees.

While Walden will only be at negative 18 degrees for its lowest temperature this weekend, the wind chill makes it the coldest place NWS recorded in its Denver/Boulder office.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Walden’s wind chill will make it feel like negative 37 degrees.

If you’re heading out for the weekend, be careful. It’s not only going to be in the negatives, but it’s also going to snow in some areas.

Make sure you’re bundled up for the cold and prep your house to make sure your pipes don’t freeze.

FOX31 will keep you up to date with the most recent forecast.