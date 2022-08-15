DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Monday for the threat of flooding due to the monsoon surge.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for part of the state from 2 p.m. to midnight. The areas in the watch are portions of the Front Range, Park County, and Palmer Divide.

The Denver metro area is not included in the flood watch.

The Cameron Peak. Williams Fork, and Calwood burn scars, as well as the northeastern portions of the East Troublesome burn scare are also within the area at risk of flooding.

Heavy storms will be possible during your evening commute. Meteorologist Carly Cassady said the biggest impact will be from 4-8 p.m.

