DENVER (KDVR) — After seeing highs in the 60s on Monday, big weather changes are on the way to Colorado.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday and Wednesday due to cooler temperatures and impacts from this storm system.

Winter storm warning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Front Range mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, the Indian Peaks Wilderness, areas above 7,500 feet in the foothills and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The NWS said heavy snow is expected in those areas from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Hazardous travel is possible during this storm.

Forecast and radar

Forecast and radar

